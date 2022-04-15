SPEL0483

The quarter-finalists of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 are known

The first day of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 has ended with the following results (updated on April 16, at 14:00) and ranking pools, that decided this Saturday’s round 2 matches.

A very intense day ended with a lot of interesting matches and the joy to see new teams discovering the phenomenal experience of participating in this great and profitable international events. The thirteen participating countries have shown all their korfball talent and their will to improve game after game. Germany, England, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Chinese Taipei and Catalonia will play to be one of the 4 semi-finalists that will play on Sunday for the final Champions trophy.

We invite you continue following this fantastic tournament that is taking place from 15 to 17 April 2022 in the Czech city of Kutná Hora. All supporters and visitors are welcome to enjoy live this event at the sports hall following all the hygienic and local protocols. And korfball fans around the world can also watch and follow this event on IKF’s data website: www.worldkorfball.sport (live games, play-by-play, all results and scorers, statistics, etc.). All matches played in Hall 1 will be live streamed on IKF Youtube channel.

Furthermore, we invite you to follow this event 24/7 on IKF and Czech Korfball social media channels with the best moments, images, videos, highlights and latest information. Share your moments with us using the hashtag #U19WKC and enjoy that korfball is back!

