The Rules of Korfball 2020

The IKF Playing Rules Committee (IKF PRC) has revised the korfball playing rules with the main goal of simplifying the document by making it shorter, clearer and easier to consult. Furthermore, the IKF PRC has evaluated the multiple korfball rules experiments carried out in the national competitions. This has resulted in a new version of The Rules of Korfball, which are valid as per 1 September.

The Rules of Korfball 2020 are accompanied by a document that outlines the changes made for the new version.

Links to documents: (also available on www.korfball.sport/documents)

The Rules of Korfball 2020

The Rules of Korfball 2020 changes

Exceptions and recommendations for competition regulations

