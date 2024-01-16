Satellite Final 2024 – IKF Korfball Champions League

The final events of this season’s IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 start this week with the Satellite Final in Türkiye. From Thursday, January 18th, to Saturday 20th, four club teams will compete in Antalya – Kemer for this European trophy.

The German Schweriner KC and the Portuguese CCCD Carnaxide from Portugal ended in 2nd and 3rd place at the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1-A qualified for this event.

From the KCL Round 1-B, the French FJEP Bonson (2nd) and SKK Prievidza Dolphins from Slovakia (3rd) also qualified for this event, but the reserve teams replaced these qualified teams that unfortunately withdrew from competition at this late stage.

Yildiz Technical University KT and Kocaeli University SC KT from Türkiye will be the other contenders in this exciting final event hosted by the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye.

The other two KCL Finals are next week’s Challenger Final in Lisbon (26-28/1/2024), with also 4 teams competing, and the big KCL Final in February (7-10/2/2024) with the best 5 teams participating.

Now it’s time to enjoy and discover which team will follow the steps of the last champion NC Benfica and raises this year’s Satellite trophy! You can follow and watch all games live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and www.worldkorfball.sport.

Day 3 Recap: Final day

Latest News: 20/1/2024 – Schweriner KC (GER) wins the Satellite Final

Yildiz Technology University – CCCD Carnaxide (20-19)

The first match of Day 3 saw Yildiz University from Türkiye take on CCCD Carnaxide, with Yildiz going in search of their first victory at the Satellite Finals.

CCCD Carnaxide made the perfect start racing into a 4-0 lead before Yildiz scored thanks to a converted penalty from Ali ÇETIN. Yildiz slowly started to claw their way back into the match. Going into the halftime break the deficit was just 2 goals (10-12).

The second half was intense! Both teams traded goals throughout until the dying seconds Serhat BARIS scored his 4th of the game to level the scores at 19-19, taking the match to golden goal extra time! When the match restarted it was Yıldız’s Ali ÇETIN who scored the winning goal in extra-time to take his personal tally for the match to 8.

The win in golden goal extra time for Turkish side Yildiz Technology University means they win 2 points; however, this wasn’t enough to move up them up the league table.

Kocaeli University – Schweriner KC (10-20)

The final match at the 2024 edition of the Satellite final was between Kocaeli University from Türkiye and the so far undefeated Schweriner from Germany.

Kocaeli encouraged by their victory against Yildiz University on Day two made an encouraging start to the match, after the first Quarter the scores were tied at 4-4. Schweriner gradually grew into the game, showcasing their own attacking ability in the second quarter managing to create a small gap by halftime (6-10).

In the second half Kocaeli came close on several occasions, but ultimately the strength in depth of the Schweriner squad and their greater experience was evident. Schweriner ran out the eventual winners with a convincing and deserved final scoreline 10-20.

The win for Schweriner means they finished the finals unbeaten; they top the table with 9 points and take home the trophy and gold medal.

Day 2 Recap: Satellite Final Heats Up in Antalya

Day 2 of the IKF Champions League Satellite Final saw intense competition and shifting standings in Antalya, Türkiye. We had two more matches today in which the four teams vying for the trophy battled it out in two thrilling matches.

The first match of the day saw Schweriner KC from Germany take on CCCD Carnaxide from Portugal. In a closely contested game, Schweriner KC won with a 22-15 score. Their strong defense and accurate shooting proved too much for Carnaxide, who despite a valiant effort, couldn’t find their rhythm. Schweriner’s No.24 Lucas Witthaus and CCCD Carnaxide’s David FalcÃo shared the honors with 6 goals each.

The second match featured both teams from Türkiye, Yildiz Technical University and Kocaeli University, with both teams seeking their first victory of the final after defeats on day 1. Kocaeli started strong and built a comfortable lead. However, Yildiz University fought back and managed to get within one goal of their opponents in the 35th minute. The final few minutes of the game were tense, with Kocaeli University winning 14-17, securing their first points of the tournament.

Standings Update

With these results, the standings after Day 2 are as follows: Schweriner KC (6 points, 2 wins), CCCD Carnaxide (3 points, 1 win, 1 loss), Kocaeli University SC (3 points, 1 win, 1 loss) and Yildiz Tecnical University (0 points, 2 losses)

Exciting Matches Ahead | What to Watch for on Day 3

With the top three teams separated by just three points, the final day promises even more excitement.

Can Schweriner KC maintain their 100%-win record and secure the trophy? Will CCCD Carnaxide and Kocaeli University SC battle it out for second place? Can Yildiz Technical University find their winning form? Tune in tomorrow for Day 3 of the IKF Champions League Satellite Final and witness the culmination of this thrilling tournament!

Day 1 Recap

The opening day of the IKF Champions League Satellite Final proved to be a challenging one for the Turkish representatives, as both Yildiz University and Kocaeli University fell to defeat in their respective matches.

In the first game of the day, Yıldız Teknik University took on the German powerhouse Schweriner Korfball Club. The Turkish team started brightly, but the Germans soon found their rhythm and began to pull away. By halftime, Schweriner Korfball Club had established a comfortable 6-12 lead.

The second half saw Yildiz University fight back with determination, but they were unable to close the gap. The final score was 22-14 in favor of Schweriner Korfball Club. Schweriner’s Anna Goepfert top scored in the match with 9 goals.

In the second match of the day, Kocaeli University faced off against CCCD Carnaxide from Portugal. The game was a closely contested affair throughout, with both teams exchanging the lead several times. However, CCCD Carnaxide managed to pull ahead in the final minutes with a goal from Catia Correia and a brace from David FalcÃo to secure a 19-16 victory.

There is still plenty of korfball action to come at the Satellite Final over the next few days. Day 2 of the IKF Champions League Satellite Final promises to be another exciting day of korfball action with two more matches scheduled: CCCD Carnaxide vs. Schweriner, and Yildiz University vs. Kocaeli University.

Fans can keep up with all the action on IKF YouTube, World Korfball and our social media channels.

Match schedule, updated results & daily ranking:

Watch all matches live on Youtube.com/ikfchannel

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

