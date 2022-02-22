The World Games 2022 pool draw live on Youtube
The pool draw for The World Games 2022 Korfball competition will take place next Saturday, February 26th, at 16:00 CET, live from PKC Sports Hall in the Netherlands. The draw will be streamed live via Youtube.com/ikfchannel on the following link: https://youtu.be/wd7G71Yxocw
The eight countries qualified for TWG 2022 after the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 in order of the current World Ranking are:
1. The Netherlands
2. Belgium
3. Chinese Taipei
4. China
5. Germany
6. Portugal
7. Czech Republic
8. Suriname
The dates for Korfball in the official sports program schedule are 13 – 17 July 2022.
More info & tickets: www.twg2022.com – Official website of The World Games 2022
Event info: korfball.sport/event/the-world-games-2022