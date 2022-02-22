header_twg2022_pool_draw_feb2022

The World Games 2022 pool draw live on Youtube

/0 Comments/in , /by

The pool draw for The World Games 2022 Korfball competition will take place next Saturday, February 26th, at 16:00 CET, live from PKC Sports Hall in the Netherlands. The draw will be streamed live via Youtube.com/ikfchannel on the following link: https://youtu.be/wd7G71Yxocw

The eight countries qualified for TWG 2022 after the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 in order of the current World Ranking are:

1. The Netherlands
2. Belgium
3. Chinese Taipei
4. China
5. Germany
6. Portugal
7. Czech Republic
8. Suriname

The dates for Korfball in the official sports program schedule are 13 – 17 July 2022.

More info & tickets: www.twg2022.com – Official website of The World Games 2022

Event info: korfball.sport/event/the-world-games-2022

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
ikf_world_ranking_8feb2022

IKF World Ranking updated

Organisational newsFebruary 9, 2022/by
The new IKF World Ranking has been updated, you can find it here: www.korfball.sport/ranking   The ranking knows…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_7january2022

Updates IKF Events 2022

EuropeDecember 3, 2021/by
The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF…
ikf_world_ranking_8feb2022

IKF World Ranking updated

Organisational newsFebruary 9, 2022/by
The new IKF World Ranking has been updated, you can find it here: www.korfball.sport/ranking   The ranking knows…
Open Call – IKF RFP live stream & social media platform open_call_media_platform_ikf_2022