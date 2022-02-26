World_Games_logo

The World Games 2022 – Pools

The pools for korball competition at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama have been published. During a live draw, streamed at the IKF YouTube Channel, the eight participating teams were divided into two pools. Belgian international Julie Caluwé and Dutch international Laurens Leeuwenhoek performed the draw, which was presented by IKF CEO Tilbert La Haye. The draw was conducted in pairs, based on the World Ranking. You can watch the draw here.

The korfball competition will take place from 13-17 July 2022. Tickets are now avalaible on the The World Games website.

POOL A

The Netherlands

Chinese Taipei

Portugal

Czech Republic

POOL B

Belgium

China

Germany

Surinam

