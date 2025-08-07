The World Games 2025: Korfball Takes Center Stage in Chengdu!

The wait is finally over. The 12th World Games is underway in Chengdu, and with it, the korfball tournament begins today. Day 1 features four important matches to kick off what’s sure to be a great competition.

What Are The World Games?

The World Games happens every four years, featuring sports you don’t see at the Olympics. The International World Games Association (IWGA), with help from the IOC, organizes the event, which brings together more than 4,000 top athletes from over 112 countries and regions. This year, Chengdu, China is the host city, turning into a global stage for sports and culture.

Gender-equal team sport

Korfball is the only team sport in the world where men and women play together on the same team. Being in The World Games shows how important equality, teamwork, and new ideas are to the sport – and to the event itself. This is a big chance for korfball to be seen by more people and to inspire new players and fans

A Historic First: Beach Korfball Debuts

This year is a big moment for korfball. For the first time, Beach Korfball is part of The World Games. From August 15–17, eight top teams will play on the sand at the new Xinglong Lake Beach Arena, a beautiful venue that combines sports with Chengdu’s scenery.

But before the beach action begins, the indoor competition takes the spotlight.

We Are Ready

Venue: Longquan High School Gymnasium, Chengdu

Dates: August 8–12 (Korfball)

Teams: The top 8 indoor teams from across four continents; Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Belgium, Czechia, Suriname, Germany, Portugal, and host nation China

The people running the event, the volunteers, and the local committee have worked hard to get the venue ready. The players are set to go. The fans are excited. Let’s get started!

Watch Live and for Free

You can watch every match live and for free. Go to The World Games LIVE, or download The World Games LIVE app on Android or iOS. You can also find links on the IKF website.

For all the newest stories, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, follow the official IKF social media pages. Our website also has special pages with everything you need.

Let the games begin!