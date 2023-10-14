Tickets for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 are now available

The IKF is pleased to announce that the tickets for the 12th IKF World Korfball Championship are now available to fans. The IKF and the Chinese Taipei Korfball Association would like as many fans as possible to experience in-person the excitement and thrill of the largest Korfball World Championships in history, so we’re thrilled that the tickets are free and are available on a first come first served basis. We recommend selecting your tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 will take place in Chinese Taipei in Taipei City from 20 to 29 October 2023. The tournament will feature 24 teams from five continents, competing for the prestigious title of world champion. The matches will be held at the Taipei Gymnasium, a modern venue with excellent facilities for spectators and players.

The tournament website is now live

The official tournament website [click here] is also now live. The website provides information about the tournament, including the schedule, results, standings, teams, venue, news, and media. Fans can also follow the tournament on the IKF’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and of course right here on the IKF’s official website and also on worldkorfball.sport.

Korfball fans attending the world championships in Taipei City, should click Tickets from the tournament website and register for the sessions they would like to attend. Registration is required on the ticket website and fans will receive a confirmation email with a QR code that they need to show at the entrance of the venue. Fans can apply for tickets for multiple days.

The IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 which is a qualifying event for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu is a great opportunity to witness the best korfball players in the world and enjoy the culture and hospitality of Chinese Taipei. We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting event and hope you have a wonderful time.

PARTICIPANTS:

MATCH SCHEDULE:

More information (event page) ► https://korfball.sport/?p=31981