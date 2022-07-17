TWG 2022 Day 5 – July 17

Welcome to the climax of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022. We have three matches for you today, 5th/6th playoff, Bronze medal and the Gold medal match.

From 13 to 17 July 2022 the World Games 2022 is taking place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, USA. Eight teams are competing for medals at the 11th edition of The World Games.

Below you will find videos, photos and updates – updated throughout the day. The Referee and Match Official appointments for Day 5 have been confirmed.

China v Suriname

The first match on the final day of competition is for 5th place at The World Games. After an intense 4 days of competition both teams struggled to convert their chances resulting is a relatively low scoring first half. China went into the halftime break leading [8-5].

Suriname improved in the third period scoring four consecutive goals to level the scores at [9-9 before Xin ZHANG scored twice in quick succession to restore Team China’s two goal advantage [11-9].

Today was the last game for several players and a referee. Three players from Suriname stop playing for the national team Gerald VAN DIJK, Ivan KARSTERS and Vikash MISSIER.

International Korfball Referee, Tina van de Grimbeerge (BEL) also refereed her last match after a 8 year international referee career.

Gerald VAN DIJK scored a running-in goal in the final minute to set-up a thrilling last few attacks from both teams. To take the game into extra-time Suriname had to score. China won possession and played the ball into their offensive zone. Full Time.

End of the match. Team China finish in 5th place. Final score [13-12]

Germany v Chinese Taipei

Our second match on the final day competing for the Bronze medal is Germany and Chinese Taipei. In the last edition of The World Games Chinese Taipei won Silver with Germany finishing in 4th.

Germany started the match looking the stronger team, possibly as a result after resting several of their players in yesterday’s semi-final match against the Netherlands. Whereas Chinese Taipei played an intense match against Belgium where they narrowly lost [19-18].

What an intense opening first period. The teams traded goals throughout the first 5 minutes. Until Germany’s Steffen HEPPEKAUSEN scored two to open up the first two goal advantage. Germany’s lead was quickly cancelled out thanks to two long range goals from Kai-Yeh LO and Chun-Hsien WU [8-8].

Germany have found their groove after 15 minutes and are starting to score from ‘downtown’ opening up a five goal lead [17-12]. Half time [17-15]

Chinese Taipei made the perfect start by scoring in the first attack of the second half [17-16]. This is a very tense game of korfball. At the end of the third period it was [19-17].

After 33 minutes of play, Chinese Taipei equalised once again [20-20] only for Timon ORTH to immediately score his 5th goal of the game to restore Team Germany’s lead.

For the first time since the 1st minute, Chinese Taipei went into the lead with under 3 minutes left to play, with Ya-Wen LIN scoring her eight goal of the game. [22-23]

When Germany built a lead of 4 in the second period many people thought that they had done enough to secure the victory and win the Bronze. However, Chinese Taipei and in particular player of the match Ya-Wen LIN had other plans.

The Chinese Taipei girls were on top form in this match, scoring an impressive 20 of their 23 goals. This was the difference between the teams.

Final score [23-23]. Chinese Taipei win the Bronze medal!

Netherlands v Belgium

It was October 2021 during the final of the IKF European Korfball Championship in Antwerp, Belgium when Netherlands and Belgium last met. The European championship final was spectacular, ending with a narrow victory for Netherlands by four goals [17-21].

Eight months later and the teams meet again in the final of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA. The korfball arena was SOLD OUT for the korfball final at the BJCC East Exhibition Hall – the korfball arena for The World Games creating an electric atmosphere. There wasn’t a spare seat in the house!

Brett ZUIJDWEGT opened the scoring for Team Netherlands in the first minute [1-0] before Netherlands added two more goals before Belgium’s Kian AMORGASTE opened their account [3-1]. The first period ended [7-1]. The professional athletes from the Netherlands were dominating in both zones.

At halftime the difference had increased to 7 goals [11-4] in favour of Netherlands.

Leading from the front Belgium captain Jari HARDIES tried to keep his team motivated. The workrate from both teams was impressive with Belgium constantly seeking ways to find a way through the Netherlands defence.

After 30 minutes, and at the end of the third period there was a difference of 10 goals. [18-8].

In the fourth and final quarter Netherlands added six additional goals to Belgium’s four.

Saying goodbye to the world stage and playing in their last international korfball match is Barbara BROUWER (NED), Julie CALUWE (BEL), Brent STRUYF (BEL) and Jari HARDIES (BEL).

Final score [23-12]. Belgium’s Kian AMORGASTE top scored in the game with 5 goals.

In the end it was a comfortable win for Netherlands. The result means that the Netherlands have now won an eleventh consecutive World Games korfball gold medal.

Image Gallery

Photos: Marco Spelten / Actiefotografie

All the korfball matches at The World Games will be available to watch for free on the IKF live streaming service available on www.worldkorfball.sport and the IKF YouTube channel, matches on the final day are also available on The World Games website or on the Olympic Channel.

For the latest information from The World Games search online using the hashtags #WeAreTheWorldGames, #TWG2022 and #Korfball.

Match Schedule

You can follow the scores and match information Live through IKF World Korfball data website. The full fixture list is also available here.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

Follow us on social media

We invite you to follow this korfball event 24/7 on IKF social media channels with the best moments, images, videos, highlights and latest information. Feel free to share your moments with us tagging the IKF on your posts and stories!

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport