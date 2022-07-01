header_web_follow_u17kwc2022

Follow the live streams of the U17 Korfball World Cup 2022 (2-3 July)

The 22nd U17 Korfball World Cup is ready to start in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. This U17 KWC 2022 will take place from 2 to 3 July in Sportvenue De Vijfkamp, with eleven national U17 teams competing in two different groups:

Pool A Pool B
Catalonia Belgium
Czech Republic Chinese Taipei
England Germany
Malaysia Hungary
Netherlands Slovakia
Portugal

The live stream of all matches will be available on IKF Youtube channel on the following link: youtube.com/ikfchannel

To follow and check the updated match schedule, results, live scores and other related info, you can visit the official website and social profiles of the tournament:

Official website: www.u17kwc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/U17KWC
Twitter: twitter.com/U17KWC
– Instagram: instagram.com/U17KWC

This event organized by KNKV, DSC, Rust Roest, PSV and patronized by IKF.

Event info and links ► www.korfball.sport/?p=26049

