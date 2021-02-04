Updates IKF Events 2021

The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events of 2021 can be found on this page, which will be updated regularly.

IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2021

The IKF Executive Committee (EXCO) has been informed by the Chinese Taipei Korfball Association (CTKA) that they received an official notification from the national health authorities in which they are asked to comply with a 14-day quarantine and a 7-day period of self-management for everyone entering the country for the event in July. Such an entry procedure effectively makes it impossible to organise this year’s U21 WKC in Chinese Taipei. The IKF EXCO has earlier decided that postponing the event to a later date is not possible due to the overall IKF Competition Calendar. Of course, this cancellation is a very unfortunate and painful decision for everyone involved, including our young athletes that were looking forward to this event.

IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2021

Unfortunately, the IKF EXCO had to decide to postpone the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship, scheduled for 2 – 4 April 2021, with one year. The current situation regarding the corona pandemic makes it impossible to organise this event on the mentioned dates. The event now is schedules to take place during Easter next year, 15 – 17 April 2022, in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic. The IKF Is fully confident that next years’ edition will be a big success.

IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021

The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed the IKF that it is not possible to organise the event due to the current severe COVID -19 situation in the country.

Because of the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic and the national conditions, most Asian countries have relatively strict immigration control policies. Due to the difficulties of the imposed (travel) restrictions, it has been impossible to find a replacement host for the IKF AKC 2021. Therefore, the IKF Asia Competition Working Group and the IKF EXCO have decided to cancel the event.

The IKF AKC 2021 was a qualification event for the IKF AOKC 2022. Due to the cancellation, the IKF AOKC 2022 will be open for participation for all Asian and Oceanian countries. All these countries will be informed as soon as more details are known.

The IKF would like to express its gratitude to the different host countries for their collaboration and efforts in the preparation of the cancelled or postponed events.