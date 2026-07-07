Updates to the Rules of Korfball will come into effect on 1 September 2026

The IKF Playing Rules Committee has published the new edition of The Rules of Korfball, that will be incorporated into the official Playing Rules 2026.

These changes are the result of extensive evaluation and the feedback provided by most of the national federations players, coaches, referees, jury members and other stakeholders, after the Playing Rules Experiments done in various competitions last season. All these updates will come into effect on 1 September 2026.

The main updates are the following:

Assistant Coach

A new official role of Assistant Coach has been introduced into the Playing Rules (4.5). By formally defining the role of assistant coach and the associated disciplinary responsibilities, the Playing Rules will provide greater clarity, consistency and transparency in the administration of disciplinary measures. As a consequence of this change, the maximum number of other persons attached to the team will be reduced to three when there is an assistant coach.

Game clock and shot clock

Related to the playing time (5.2), the game clock and shot clock will now start simultaneously following a start or restart of play, and also, when a player first touches the ball after it has been brought into play, rather than on the referee’s whistle.

Following its implementation and testing in the vast majority of national federations, the feedback received has been overwhelmingly positive. This change contributes to a more dynamic, fair and engaging game experience.

Sequence of penalty takers

To ensure consistency with other recently introduced korfball formats and to further strengthen the gender balance principles embedded within the Playing Rules, the provisions relating to the golden goal procedure (5.3) have been revised.

If the score remains tied following the golden goal procedure and penalty taking is required, the sequence of penalty takers must alternate between male and female players.

Time-Outs

A team may now request a time-out whenever it has possession of the ball. The overall feedback indicates that this change improves the flow of the game, enhances the impact of coaching decisions and contributes to a more dynamic, fair and efficient match experience. (8.8)

Disciplinary Measures

Additional explanatory text has been included to clarify certain situations and interpretations that emerged during the practical application of the rule. These clarifications are intended to promote greater consistency and understanding among all participants. (7.6)

Referee Signals

The Playing Rules will now formally include the new referee signals (8) previously approved by the IKF Executive Committee (EXCO). Their inclusion ensures that the official Playing Rules fully reflect current refereeing practice and provides a comprehensive reference for referees, coaches and players.

All these updates represent a continued effort to improve the clarity, consistency and development of korfball.

For additional and more detailed information regarding these and other regulations, please visit korfball.sport/documents

Header image photos by Marco Spelten