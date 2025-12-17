Wheelchair Korfball Workshop: Building an Inclusive Future

Wheelchair Korfball is an important move toward making our sport accessible to everyone. By adapting the game for wheelchair athletes, we preserve the core values of teamwork, fairness, and community while opening the door for more people to participate.

We are committed to supporting and growing this global community. In January, we will host a dedicated online workshop designed to share knowledge, strengthen the discipline, and create new opportunities for athletes of all abilities.

Who should attend?

This virtual workshop is open to everyone. Whether you are an athlete, coach, referee, administrator, medical professional, student, or simply a korfball fan, your perspective and participation will help the sport grow.

Event Details

Date: 10 January 2026

Time: 17:00 CET

Platform: Online via the IKF Learning Academy

Join us as we work together to make korfball more inclusive and accessible for all >>> [Register Now]