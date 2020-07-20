web_newsletter_jul2020

World Korfball Update – IKF newsletter

The IKF has published the first edition of World Korfball Update, a newsletter to keep all korfball fans and national federations informed about IKF news and global korfball news.

The World Korfball Update will be published three to four times a year and features IKF organisational news, tournament flashbacks, interviews, development projects in the spotlight, and much more. You can download the first edition here, or go to www.korfball.sport/documents.

