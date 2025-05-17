A new chapter for korfball: IKF introduces updated gender policy

We’re excited to share an important step forward for our sport. The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has developed a new Gender Policy for Competitions, set to begin on 1st September 2025. This move underscores our commitment to making korfball an inclusive and fair space, where every athlete, no matter their gender identity, feels welcomed and respected on the field.

Reflecting global best practices and in line with International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines, this policy aims to find the right balance: ensuring everyone can participate while also protecting fair play in female elite competition and maintaining what makes korfball unique as a mixed-gender team sport.

Here’s what these changes mean for our competitions:

We will now use the terms “Male at Birth + Open Gender” and “Female at Birth” instead of “Male” and “Female.”

Maintaining our unique mixed-gender teams remain a priority, ensuring equality and fair play in all IKF competitions.

Defensive matchups will be adjusted so athletes will only defend against those within their designated gender category.

National federations can adapt this policy to fit their domestic competitions while keeping the core principles of inclusivity at heart.

Equality, respect, and fairness

In a message to the member federations Joana Faria, IKF Secretary General & CEO said: “Korfball has always held something special, offering a genuinely inclusive platform where players of all genders compete side-by-side. It’s this spirit of equality that makes our sport stand out, and we’re excited to continue growing in this direction, together with you.“

IKF Secretary General & CEO Joana Faria emphasized this further, stating “This new policy is designed to reinforce the values we all share – equality, respect, and fairness. Our goal is simple: to ensure that korfball remains a sport where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and feel a true sense of belonging.”

Inclusive and fair sport

Dean Woods, Head of Media & Marketing at the IKF added: “I am pleased to see korfball continue evolving as an inclusive and fair sport, ensuring all athletes, regardless of gender identity, feel welcome. These new measures align with global best practices and reinforce korfball’s reputation as the leading mixed-gender sport.“

The IKF will be making available resources and training materials, aligned with IOC guidelines, to help national federations champion both inclusivity and the integrity of our competitions. We’re here to support you.

📄 Read the full policy here: IKF Gender Policy for Competitions