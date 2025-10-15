A New Era for Korfball Begins – Urban Korfball – Lisbon Unlocked 2025

We are excited to share a bold new step for korfball: the launch of Urban Korfball, a dynamic new format designed to bring the game closer to people and communities everywhere.

The first-ever international event, IKF Urban Korfball – Lisbon Unlocked 2025, takes place from 14 to 16 October 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal, at Praça de Londres.

📍 Location: Praça de Londres, 1000-189 Lisboa, Portugal

This three-day event marks the beginning of an exciting journey – the introduction of a new format of korfball, designed to bring the game to urban spaces and new audiences around the world.

What is Urban Korfball?

Urban Korfball is a dynamic, inclusive, and fast-paced version of the sport, created to thrive in city environments. With smaller courts, shorter matches, and an emphasis on creativity and flow, it captures the spirit of korfball in a modern, accessible format.

It’s about energy, innovation, and community – korfball reimagined for the streets, plazas, and playgrounds of today’s world.

👉 You can learn more about the concept and rules in the official summary here.

3 days to Learn, Compete, and Connect

Over three days, Lisbon will become the heart of Urban Korfball. The event will bring together players, coaches, referees, and fans from around the world to experience, test, and shape this new discipline.

Through workshops, demonstration games, and open competitions, participants will have the chance to explore every aspect of Urban Korfball – from its innovative rules to its potential as a global movement.

“It’s a new format. A new spirit. A shared challenge. This is more than just a new event – it’s the beginning of a new discipline. Let’s build it together.”

Follow the Action

Stay up to date with all the highlights, behind-the-scenes moments, and live updates from Lisbon on Instagram.