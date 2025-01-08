A New Year’s Message from the IKF President

Dear Korfball Family,

As we bid farewell to 2024 and step into 2025, I am reminded of the immense potential of our global korfball community. 2024 has been a year of meaningful progress, significant milestones, and important lessons, but it has also reminded us of the journey ahead and the need to work even harder together.

Under the banner of our Better Together strategy, we have made strides toward professionalizing our organization, expanding the reach of our sport, and advocating for korfball’s core values of inclusivity, equality, and teamwork.

Achievements in 2024

This year has been defined by key accomplishments:

The IKF World Beach Korfball Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, where the Netherlands emerged as champions, claiming the Jan Fransoo Cup . This event not only showcased the best in beach korfball but also served as a qualifier for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu .

The IKF U21 World Korfball Championship in Kemer, Türkiye, where the Netherlands claimed the title after an intense final against Belgium, with Chinese Taipei securing bronze. The tournament highlighted the incredible talent of young players from 12 teams across four continents and was magnificently organized with the support of local volunteers and the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye.

The formalization of Urban Korfball, a dynamic new format that brings our sport into vibrant urban spaces, fostering accessibility and reaching new audiences. Its official launch in 2025 will mark a pivotal moment for korfball's growth.

The successful operations of IKF Europe, which continues to lead innovation, collaboration, and development across the continent.

The first-ever fully gender-equal refereeing team at the IKF Asia Korfball Championship, reflecting our unwavering commitment to gender equality both on and off the pitch.

at the IKF Asia Korfball Championship, reflecting our unwavering commitment to gender equality both on and off the pitch. Notable progress across Asia, where National Federations (NFs) demonstrated remarkable mutual support during the year, culminating in the IKF Asia Korfball Championships in Hong Kong. This has resulted in advancements in sport performance, organizational structures, and cross-country development, including an important step forward in the application for IKF Asia’s recognition by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

These milestones are the result of collective efforts—from our volunteers and committees to the players, officials, and sponsors who make these events possible.

Looking Ahead to 2025 and Beyond

The coming year holds incredible promise, including the World Games in Chengdu, where we will showcase both indoor and beach korfball on the global stage. This is more than a competition—it’s an opportunity to align with the IOC’s strategic focus on gender equality, innovation, and youth engagement, and to demonstrate that korfball is uniquely positioned to lead in these areas.

We also look forward to the global launch of Urban Korfball, an exciting step in bringing our sport to new, dynamic environments. Meanwhile, the ongoing alignment of our strategy with key partners such as ARISF and IWGA ensures that we remain a respected and forward-thinking member of the international sports community.

Addressing Our Community’s Needs

While we celebrate our achievements, we also recognize the areas our National Federations are eager to see progress:

Ensuring korfball equipment can be produced and shipped economically, both in terms of time and cost. This remains a key focus as we work toward structural partnerships to scale efficiently.

Locking in a competition calendar with a 24-36 month perspective and confirmed host cities, enabling countries to plan ahead, especially important as travel costs continue to rise.

, enabling countries to plan ahead, especially important as travel costs continue to rise. Transforming our competitions into highly engaging events for fans and athletes alike, rewriting the blueprints of how we organize such events—step by step, with a long-term vision.

On the marketing and commercial front, exciting developments are underway:

A global fan engagement platform is in its final stages of decision-making, promising to enhance how we connect with fans worldwide.

is in its final stages of decision-making, promising to enhance how we connect with fans worldwide. Commercial partnerships are actively pursued with support from our new expert committee, showing early success through partnerships like Axitour, which enhance referee performance and strengthen our development funding efforts.

A Call for Unity and Action

Korfball’s strength lies in its people. Our volunteers, officials, and supporters are the backbone of our community. Your dedication inspires us, but we need to amplify these efforts as we aim to grow korfball in every corner of the world. Whether by organizing local events, sharing your stories, or mentoring the next generation, your contributions make a profound difference.

As we prepare for 2025, let us approach the year with determination and humility, embracing the challenges ahead with a shared sense of purpose. Together, we can build on our achievements and create a future where korfball continues to thrive as a sport of equality, teamwork, and innovation.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Let’s make 2025 a year to remember—a year where we come together, work harder, and dream bigger than ever before.

Wishing you a joyful, healthy, and successful New Year.

With gratitude and resolve,

Gabi Kool

President

International Korfball Federation