Announcement: Updated IKF Competition Regulations (2024/2025)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to announce the release of the updated IKF Competition Regulations (2024), effective immediately.

These regulations, applicable across all IKF competitions, have been revised to reflect the evolving needs of the sport and ensure consistency in competition management. To support this transition, we have made the following documents available for review:

IKF Competition Regulations 2024 2025 – The full, updated set of regulations.

– The full, updated set of regulations. IKF Competition Regulations 2024 2025 TRACK CHANGES – A document highlighting the key changes and modifications made.

The updated regulations have already been shared with all IKF National Organisations to ensure proper dissemination and compliance at every level of competition.

We encourage all stakeholders, including Continental Federations, regional bodies, and event organisers, to familiarise themselves with the changes and incorporate them into future events.

For any questions or further clarification, please contact the IKF directly.

We look forward to continuing to improve the quality and professionalism of korfball competitions worldwide with your ongoing support.

Header images: korfbalfoto.nl