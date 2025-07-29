Asia-Oceania Under-21 Championships Gets Underway in Leshan
The IKF U21 Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 gets underway in Leshan, China from 30 July to 6 August, bringing together ten teams for 8 days of intense competition.
Organised by the Chinese Korfball Association (CKA) and IKF Asia, the event showcases emerging players across the region and offers fans a front-row seat to the sport’s future.
Where to follow
All fans around the world will be able to watch the matches live on vzan.com and after a few days on youtube.com/ikfchannel you can also follow the matches on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play etc.), as well as on social media on the following official main IKF profiles (see below), and the hashtags #u21aokc and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.
📺 Watch the matches live on the Weizan platform: vzan.com