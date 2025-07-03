Better Together – Exclusive Offer on Communication Systems from Axitour

We are happy to share a special summer offer from our partner, Axitour Communication Solutions – the official supplier of referee communication systems used at IKF championships and events around the world.

As part of our extended partnership to support and improve refereeing across the sport, Axitour is offering a special discount on their popular AXIWI AT-320 system. This limited-time deal is available exclusively to IKF members and korfball referees.

Why it matters

Good communication helps referees perform at their best. The AXIWI systems are lightweight, hands-free, and built to help referee teams stay connected and in control – whether you’re officiating a local match or a top-level event.

We recommend the AXIWI AT-320 system for korfball referees. This ensures that all referees worldwide can use the same system and easily pair their devices.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your equipment, this is a great time. These are the same systems used at IKF championships and events around the world.

Offer details

Axitour is currently running a summer sale with prices already reduced by 20% until the end of July. On top of these sale prices, all IKF members will receive an additional 15% discount.

IKF members can save 35% off AXIWI AT-320 systems

For a limited time only

Exclusively for IKF Members and korfball referees

While stocks last

How to order

To claim your additional 15% IKF member discount code, please contact the IKF office directly at office@ikf.org or reach out to us via our official social media channels. Once your IKF connection is verified, we will provide you with the exclusive coupon code.

Then, visit Axitour’s web shop at www.axiwi.nl or www.axiwi.com and enter the provided coupon code at checkout.

Better refereeing, better together

We’re proud to keep supporting referees across the sport – and we know we’re always better when we work together.