Better Together – IKF opens European office in Portugal with new agreement

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has strengthened its presence in Europe with a new partnership, opening an office in the historic Palácio Baldaya in Lisbon’s Benfica district.

Last week an agreement was signed with the Junta de Freguesia de Benfica (Lisbon, Portugal), while building upon our existing presence in the country, is a landmark partnership that underscores our commitment to collaboration and opens doors to future joint initiatives, demonstrating our ‘Better Together’ vision.

“We are delighted to partner with the Junta de Freguesia de Benfica” said Joana Faria, IKF CEO and Secretary General. “This agreement provides us with a valuable base to further develop korfball and engage with our members and partners. We are grateful for the warm welcome and support from President Ricardo Marques and the entire Benfica municipality.”

The new IKF office, located within Palácio Baldaya, will serve as a hub for various IKF activities, including administrative operations, development initiatives, and international relations. The office will be housed alongside other organisations, creating a diverse environment for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of expertise.

With the IKF team already working from Palácio Baldaya, this new partnership with the Benfica municipality marks an important step in strengthening our ties and collaboration in Portugal.