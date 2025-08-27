Catch the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2025 – Live from Sweden! (29-30 Aug)

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2025 will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, from August 29 to 30, 2025. This event follows the recent intense emotions and excitement that were experienced during The World Games Beach Korfball competition, in which Chinese Taipei secured the gold medal over the Netherlands with an unforgettable buzzer beater in the final seconds.

This event is hosted by the Swedish Korfball Committee (SKC) in collaboration with the International Korfball Federation and IKF Europe, and will host 12 participant teams from three different continents.

This is the 1st of the Beach Korfball World Cups scheduled to be played during this year, together with the ones in Abidjan (Ivory Coast, Africa) and Adelaide (Australia, Oceania), and add points to the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking.

Daily Streams

Match Schedule

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles (see below) and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles:

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Promotional video

Groups

Group Phase Live Draw: 21/8/2025 – 20:30 CEST

