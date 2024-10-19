Poland is the winner of the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2024

Final day at the European B! TUR and POL were the finalists of this IKF EKC B 2024. In the final played today in Kemer, the Polish team beat the local squad by 8-14 after an intense and exciting match. TUR got the silver medal, and WAL got the Bronze medal, scoring a golden goal in their match against SVK.

The first 5 teams qualify for the IKF European Korfball Championship 2026, and the 5th country became SUI, who beat SRB in another tight and intense match. For 7th place, IRL and SCO faced each other in today’s first match, winning IRL by 15-9. What an exciting final games to finalize this incredible and unforgettable tournament!

The IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2024 took place from 14 to 19 October in the scenic coastal town of Kemer in Türkiye. This tournament is the 1st of the two European championships scheduled for this October, that reveal the best teams among the B and A European Divisions.

Final Ranking

Image galleries and updated results

Day 6 (Finals)

Photographs by Marco Spelten

Day 6 Results

*Updated after each match

For Gold Medal: TUR 8-14 POL

For Bronze Medal: SVK 11-12 WAL

For 5th Place: SUI 12-11 SRB

For 7th Place: IRL 15-9 SCO

Live Streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Day 5 Recap (Semi-finals)

By Marco Spelten

In this event hosted by the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye, eight European teams will compete divided into two groups in a 1st stage. The best two teams of each group will qualify to play the semi-finals, while the numbers 3 and 4 will fight for places 5 to 8 in this 2nd phase.

The groups were decided by a live draw broadcasted on IKF YouTube channel last September 19th, which defined the official match schedule.

UPDATE: 14/10/2024 -We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen technical reasons, there will not be live commentary available during the European Korfball Championship B. While we understand that live commentary enhances the viewing experience, we are committed to delivering the best possible coverage of the event. The matches will still be streamed live for you to enjoy, and we will ensure that all other aspects of the broadcast run smoothly.

How to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #ekcB and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You will find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

Promotional video

Participants

*9/9/2024: Scotland replaced France after its withdrawal.