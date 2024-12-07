Chinese Taipei are champions of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2024!

A thrilling conclusion to the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2024 saw Chinese Taipei emerge victorious. After two intense days of competition between the 10 participating teams. In total 478 goals were scored across the 31 matches, showcasing the skill, speed, and teamwork of the athletes.

The Korfball Association of Thailand (KAT) hosted the event, which was also a qualifier tournament for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China. All matches will be played at Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Sport Authority of Thailand.

Thrilling final

In the gold medal match, Chinese Taipei faced off against Czechia in a tightly contested game. At half-time, Chinese Taipei held a narrow 6-5 lead, with Czechia pushing hard to challenge one of the pre-tournament favorites. However, in the second half, Chinese Taipei’s precision and attacking strength shone through as they pulled away to secure a decisive 14-8 victory, claiming the gold medal.

Bronze medal decider

Earlier in the day, the bronze medal match saw Poland overcome Hungary in a hard-fought battle. Poland’s solid defense and sharp shooting led them to a 9-6 win, earning them a spot on the podium.

Final Standings

🥇 Gold – Chinese Taipei 🥈 Silver – Czechia 🥉 Bronze – Poland Hungary China Thailand Hong Kong China Australia Singapore Japan

Congratulations to Chinese Taipei on their championship victory, and a huge thank you to all the teams, organisers, and fans who made this event a success!

Photo galleries

Day 1

Day 2

Top goal scorers

Zsolt Majer and Anna VÁgÓ both from team Hungary top scored in the tournament with 22 and 15 goals respectively! Congratulations to both.

Live streams (playlist)

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Promotional video

