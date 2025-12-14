Chinese Taipei Take Gold at IKF Korfball Asia Cup 2025 in Malaysia!

Chinese Taipei are the champions of the IKF Korfball Asia Cup 2025, wrapping up an unbeaten campaign with a dominant victory over hosts Malaysia in the Final. This highly competitive continental championship ran for six days in Selangor, Malaysia, gathering Asia’s top korfball nations for the title showdown.

The Final

The gold medal match saw Chinese Taipei defeat Malaysia to claim the Asia Cup title. After an earlier meeting in the group stage, the two finalists once again delivered a high-quality, physical contest on the biggest stage of the tournament.

The Final score line demonstrated Chinese Taipei’s powerful team effort. Four different players shared the top scoring honours for the champions, each scoring four goals: Shao-en Chiu, Fei-yi Su, and Yu-ju Wu. Qi Xun Chia led the scoring for Malaysia.

Final score: Malaysia vs. Chinese Taipei – 11-29

Bronze Medal Match

The battle for third place provided one of the most thrilling games of the week. Thailand and Japan fought fiercely, separated by only the narrowest of margins, with Thailand ultimately clinching an 11–10 victory. This exciting finish secured Thailand a hard-earned place on the podium.

Semi-Finals recap

The Semi-Finals paved the way for the final day. Chinese Taipei continued their excellent form, producing a commanding 22–7 win against Thailand. In the second semi-final, hosts Malaysia faced Japan in a tough, close encounter, eventually securing an 11–8 victory to book their spot in the Final in front of the enthusiastic home crowd.

Group Stage Overview

The tournament opened with a group stage split into two pools.

In Group A, Chinese Taipei and Malaysia quickly established themselves as the top two. Chinese Taipei finished the group stage undefeated (nine points), followed by Malaysia (six points). Thailand secured third place (three points), leaving Japan without a win.

Group B was topped by Hong Kong China, who also advanced without a loss (nine points). Indonesia, India, and China finished level on three points, with the head-to-head results deciding their final group positions: Indonesia (2nd), India (3rd), and China (4th).

Individual Honours

The closing ceremony celebrated individual excellence with several awards recognising top performances across several categories, including the coveted Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to Pei-yun Wu (#4) of Chinese Taipei (Female) and Qi Xun Chia (#20) of Malaysia (Male).

The top scoring titles mirrored the finals, with the Male Top Scorer award claimed by Qi Xun Chia (#20) from Malaysia (18 goals). The Female Top Scorer award went to Chika Putri Aurora (#28) of Indonesia, who finished the tournament with 21 goals.

There were also awards presented for top defender, top rebounder, and top assist:

Top Defender: The Female Top Defender award went to Sayuki Imanishi (#11) from Japan, while the Male Top Defender was Chen-wei Cheng (#14) of Chinese Taipei.

Top Rebounder: Ler Yee Low (#77) of Malaysia was named the Female Top Rebounder, and Aerawat Huawaen (#25) of Thailand took the Male Top Rebounder award.

Top Assist: Chinese Taipei players secured both assisting awards: Yu-chun Kao (#8) for Female Top Assist and Chia-che Chang (#16) for Male Top Assist.

Final Rankings

The final standings for the IKF Korfball Asia Cup 2025 are confirmed below:

Chinese Taipei Malaysia Thailand Japan Hong Kong China Indonesia India China

The International Korfball Federation extends its sincere thanks to the hosts in Selangor, the Local Organising Committee, and all officials and volunteers. Their commitment and hard work across the full six days of competition were key to the smooth running of the event and created a positive experience for everyone involved.

The IKF congratulates all participating teams, officials, and organisers on a truly successful championship in Selangor, Malaysia.

