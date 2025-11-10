Chinese Taipei takes gold in dramatic Beach Korfball World Cup (Oceania) 2025 final

Heartbreaking final of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Oceania) 2025 in Adelaide, with the host team Australia coming second by the barest of margins, only going down to the reigning World Games 2025 champion Chinese Taipei in golden goal overtime. Hong Kong China ended 3rd on the podium after winning against Japan in an intense bronze medal match. Singapore finished in 5th place. This was an amazing end to the first international Beach Korfball event in Australia. The atmosphere that the local spectators provided was incredible, and all fans watching the games live from home also enjoyed a fantastic tournament. You can review and enjoy again all matches that were broadcasted live from 8 to 9 November on the IKF YouTube channel, with English commentaries and a great TV production (stats & results). Congratulations to all organizers, participants, volunteers, and officials that made this successful event possible.

Following last August’s BKWC (Europe) in Sweden, this Oceanian championship was the second Beach Korfball World Cup taking place this season, which will be followed by the African in Abidjan, Ivory Coast (2-3 December). All of them add points to the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking, and they crown the best team in each continent.

Final Results & Standings

Final Raking

Team Rank Games Points in games Goals + Goals – Diff Chinese Taipei 1 9 23 64 32 32 Australia 2 9 22 70 25 45 Hong Kong China 3 9 15 38 40 -2 Japan 4 9 6 33 55 -22 Singapore 5 8 0 22 75 -53

