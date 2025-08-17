Chinese Taipei Triumph in Thrilling Final to Win Beach Korfball Gold at The World Games 2025

The Beach Korfball competition at The World Games 2025 came to a thrilling conclusion today at the Xinglong Lake Beach Arena, as Chinese Taipei claimed the Gold medal with a dramatic last-second victory over the Netherlands.

In a gripping final, the Netherlands – favourites after their dominant performances in the group stage and semi-finals – looked set to add another title to their record. But with the scores tied in the dying seconds, Ying-Ting HUANG struck from distance for two points, sealing an unforgettable 8-6 win and sparking wild celebrations from the Chinese Taipei players and fans alike.

HUANG has been the standout star of the tournament, also scoring the decisive golden goal in the semi-final against Belgium that sent Chinese Taipei into the final. To then repeat the feat on the biggest stage of all, and against one of the sport’s most successful nations, will go down as one of the iconic moments in Beach Korfball history.

In the Bronze medal match, Belgium defeated Hungary 10-5 to secure their place on the podium, bouncing back strongly after their narrow semi-final loss to Chinese Taipei.

The Beach Korfball competition at The World Games 2025 has provided three days of world-class action, showcasing athleticism, teamwork, and drama in abundance. From buzzer-beaters to golden goals, the event has once again underlined the excitement and global growth of the sport.

👉 More coverage, photos, and highlights from the medal matches will follow soon on korfball.sport and IKF social media channels.