Connect to Grow: Empowering Women in Refereeing

Join our next session!



Korfball has always been a pioneer as the world’s only truly equal mixed-gender team ball sport. But even though equality is at the heart of how we play, we know there is still work to do behind the scenes – especially when it comes to refereeing.

Our Connect to Grow – Women Now project was created to change that. Following our launch event, we are excited to invite you to our next online session: Empowering Women in Refereeing.

Why focus on refereeing?

Right now, we see a smaller number of women stepping into refereeing roles compared to other areas of the sport. We want to understand why that is and, more importantly, how we can change it. This session is about identifying the barriers women might face and finding practical ways to encourage more women to pick up the whistle.

Event Details

When: Saturday, 31 January 2026

Time: 17:00 – 18:00 CET

Where: Online via the IKF Learning Academy

Guest Speaker: Renske Dardenne

We are thrilled to be joined by Renske Dardenne. Renske is an IKF Referee for both Korfball and Beach Korfball, regularly taking charge of top-level matches in the Belgian competition. She was also recently promoted to ‘Elite’ level in Beach Korfball.

Having spent many years as a top player before switching full-time to refereeing, Renske knows exactly what it takes to succeed on both sides of the game. She will be sharing her personal journey, the lessons she’s learned, and her advice for women looking to take the next step in their korfball career.

Who is this for?

This isn’t just for current referees. Whether you are a player, coach, manager, or just a fan who cares about the future of our sport, your voice matters. We want to hear from women across all areas of the game.

Let’s get together to share our experiences and help shape a more inclusive future for korfball. Because when we support each other and lead with purpose, we are better together.

Click here to register for the session on Saturday 31 January 2026