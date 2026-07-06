Czechia Wins the U15 European Korfball Cup 2026 in Wrocław

The Polish city of Wrocław hosted the U15 European Korfball Cup 2026 from July 3 to 5, at the Academy of Physical Education (AWF). Organized by the Polish Korfball Association under the patronage of the International Korfball Federation (IKF), the event brought together 12 teams from eight countries for exciting competitions in both Korfball 8 (K8) and Korfball 4 (K4) formats.

This youth tournament provided a key platform for Europe’s emerging korfball talents to gain international experience. Teams competed fiercely over three days, showcasing skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship in a mixed-gender sport that emphasizes fair play and coordination.

The main K8 event featured strong group-stage performances followed by knockout rounds. Key participants included multiple entries from the Netherlands (RTC De Wouden, RTC Randmeren, RTC Amsterdam), England (two teams), Czech Republic (two teams), Germany, Poland, Hungary, Portugal, and Slovakia.

All matches were live streamed on youtube.com/@PZKorf/streams

Final K8 Ranking & Results

Czech Republic 1 triumphed in the K8 final against hosts Poland (9:5), capping off an impressive tournament. Poland delivered a strong performance as hosts, securing silver and demonstrating significant progress. The Netherlands RTC de Wouden club ended 3rd.

Notable group-stage results included dominant wins by Czech Republic 1 and competitive matches across all groups, with several games going to golden goals.

Photos by Marco Spelten

K8 results: korfball.pl/u15-european-cup-2026-wroclaw

Friday, 3 July – Live Stream

Hosts Poland Shine in Thrilling K4 Competition

While the K8 tournament captured much of the spotlight, the Korfball 4 (K4) format at the U15 European Korfball Cup in Wrocław also delivered a great spectacle. Played on smaller teams with four players per side, K4 emphasized quick decision-making, agility, and precise shooting—perfect for showcasing the technical skills of Europe’s top young talents.

The competition featured multiple club teams, primarily from the Netherlands, alongside national and mixed entries from England, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Portugal. Four groups battled it out in the initial phase at the AWF Wrocław facilities, with several matches decided by narrow margins or golden goals.

In a dramatic final, Poland 1 edged out Randmeren 2 with an 8:7 victory, securing gold for the hosts in front of a supportive home crowd. Dutch teams filled the podium and top positions, reflecting their strong youth programs, while England and other nations gained valuable experience.

K4 results: korfball.pl/u15-ekc-2026-k4

Why K4 Matters

The K4 format is an excellent development tool for younger or less experienced players. It allows more touches on the ball and faster gameplay, helping players build confidence in international settings. The tournament’s structure ensured competitive balance and meaningful matches for all participants.

Congratulations to Poland 1 on their well-deserved win, and to all the young korfballers who represented their clubs and countries with pride. Events like this continue to strengthen the grassroots of European korfball.

Sunday, 4 July – Live Stream

Atmosphere and Organization in Wrocław

Wrocław proved an excellent host, with matches played at top facilities that created a vibrant, supportive environment. Live streams on the Polish Korfball Federation’s YouTube channel allowed global fans to follow the action.

The event highlighted korfball’s growth in Eastern Europe while reinforcing strong traditions in countries like the Netherlands and Czech Republic. Young athletes enjoyed cultural exchanges and formed friendships off the court.

The success of the U15 European Korfball Cup 2026 underscores the bright future of youth korfball in Europe. Congratulations to all participating teams, coaches, volunteers, and organizers—especially the Polish Korfball Association—for delivering a memorable event.