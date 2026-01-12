Enjoy the IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger, live in Türkiye from 12 to 17 January!

[Daily update] The IKF Korfball Champions League 2025-2026 started last December in Lisbon with the IKF KCL Satellite, and now it’s time for the IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger, to be played between 13 and 17 January 2026 in Kemer, Türkiye. This is the 2nd KCL event of this 2025-2026 season and the most important after the KCL Final.

Eight european clubs will compete in two groups that will decide wich teams qualify to play the semi-finals and which ones will fight for places 5 to 8.

All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, featuring live results, live streaming, statistics, scorers, and play-by-play updates.

The IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) is a competition for the strongest clubs in Europe. It is the joint successor of the 60 editions of the IKF Europa Cup and the 20 editions of the IKF Europa Shield. The format entails a series of events, with the top one named KCL Final for the eight strongest European clubs, and Challenger and Satellite events for lower-ranked clubs.

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27.

Read more about the KCL 2025-2026 here.

Group Phase Final Ranking & Semi-finals Schedule

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch

Full Match Schedule

Day 4 updated results & images (Semi-finals)

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 3 updated results & images

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 2 updated results & images

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Day 1 updated results & images

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Participating teams:

Korfbal Club Barcelona (CAT)

Terrassa Vallparadís KC (CAT)

Clube de Carnaxide Cultura e Desporto (POR)

KS Defenders Korfball Wrocław (POL)

Guardians SC (HUN)

Bristol Thunder KC (ENG)

Yıldız Teknik Üniversiteliler Sports Club (TUR)

Clube Korfball de Lisboa – KLX (POR)

Group Phase Live Draw (19/11/2025)

Where to follow

Follow the Action Live! Fans around the world can watch and follow the tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, featuring live results, live streaming, statistics, scorers, and play-by-play updates.

Stay Connected on Social Media – Join the conversation using hashtags #KCL and #korfball to catch the best images, clips, and highlights from the tournaments.

Discover More – Explore all this content and much more on the official IKF social media profiles and @IKFeurope.

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

About the IKF KCL

The IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) is a competition for the strongest clubs in Europe. It is the joint successor of the 60 editions of the IKF Europa Cup and the 20 editions of the IKF Europa Shield. The format entails a series of events, with the top one named KCL Final for the eight strongest European clubs, and Challenger and Satellite events for lower-ranked clubs.

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27. This growth provides more opportunities for players, coaches, and officials to gain valuable international experience.

The new structure features up to four competition tiers: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final, each designed to provide balanced and competitive matchups.

Read more about the KCL: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league