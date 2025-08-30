Dutch Triumph in IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2025

The Netherlands are the winners of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2025, played in Stockholm during these last two days. From August 29 to 30, 2025, twelve teams from three different continents were competing for a place on the podium of this Beach Korfball Cup played in Europe.

The Dutch team defeated Czechia in the final by 6-10, completing a perfect tournament with zero losses. Together with the Czech squad (silver), Hungary completed the podium, winning the bronze medal match against Poland by 11-7 in a very exciting match.

This event was successfully hosted by the Swedish Korfball Committee (SKC) in collaboration with the International Korfball Federation and IKF Europe.

This was the 1st of the Beach Korfball World Cups scheduled to be played during this year, together with the ones in Abidjan (Ivory Coast, Africa) and Adelaide (Australia, Oceania), and add points to the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking.

Final Results and Ranking

Daily Streams

Day 3 Image Gallery 📷 By Marco Spelten

Day 2 Image Gallery 📷 By Marco Spelten

Day 1 Image Gallery 📷 By Marco Spelten

