Empowering Women in Korfball – A New Chapter Begins

We are proud to announce the launch of Connect to Grow – Women Now, a new project aimed at increasing female representation in leadership roles across our korfball community.

While korfball has long stood as a beacon of gender equality and collaboration – as the world’s only equal mixed-gender team sport – we believe there’s always room for growth. That’s why we’re inviting women from all walks of life to come together, share experiences, and actively shape the future of the sport through this exciting new program.

Whether you’re a player, coach, manager, referee, volunteer, or passionate fan, Women Now is your space to connect, learn, and grow. The first event will take place online via the IKF Learning Academy on Sunday, 7 September 2025. Full details, including the precise timing of this initial session, will be shared shortly on our official website and social media channels.

This project isn’t just about attending a session; it’s about building a powerful network and creating lasting change. Let’s get together for korfball, and let’s get together for change. Because when we lead with purpose and lift each other up, we’re better together.

Register here for Connect to Grow – Women Now