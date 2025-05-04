Excitement builds as IKF CEO attends IWGA General Meeting in Madrid

The International World Games Association (IWGA) recently held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Madrid, Spain, bringing together over 100 representatives from the international sports community. Among the participants was Joana Faria, CEO and Secretary General of the International Korfball Federation (IKF), who represented the global korfball family.

Encouraging updates from Chengdu

With The World Games 2025 in Chengdu fast approaching, the AGM provided a valuable opportunity for international federations and the IWGA leadership to hold productive discussions on a wide range of important topics. Delegates received encouraging updates from the Chengdu Organising Committee, with information shared regarding competition schedules, accreditation procedures, and visa arrangements – all contributing to a well-planned pathway to Chengdu.

A significant moment of the meeting was a video address from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Dr. Thomas Bach, in what marked his final AGM appearance in his current role. His supportive message reaffirmed the IOC’s strong commitment to the IWGA and The World Games, highlighting the continued importance of global collaboration in sport.

‘It’s an exciting time for korfball’

Joana Faria highlighted the real value of attending the AGM, saying: “Representing korfball at the IWGA AGM was a great opportunity to connect directly with other sports leaders and ensure our sport continues to progress on the global stage.

“With the korfball competition and the thrilling debut of beach korfball both featuring in The World Games 2025 programme, it’s an exciting time for our sport. The discussions in Madrid with the IWGA and other International Federations reinforced our shared dedication to innovation, collaboration, and the ongoing development of our sports.”

The AGM also included important updates on The World Games Series and the positive preparations for TWG 2029 in Karlsruhe – Germany, alongside a warm celebration recognising IWGA President José Perurena’s 80th birthday.

As The World Games 2025 draws closer, we are keen to showcase our sport effectively on the world stage. Actively participating in the IWGA general meeting is important to ensure our continued input into shaping a positive future within The World Games movement.