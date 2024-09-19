Excitement builds for IKF European Korfball Championships as Group Draws revealed

The stage is set for the IKF European Korfball Championships! The group draws for both the A-Division and B-Division were revealed during a live broadcast on YouTube, heightening anticipation for thrilling matches ahead.

The IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2024 kicks off first, from October 14-19, in the scenic coastal town of Kemer, Türkiye. Eight teams will battle for supremacy in a competition that promises high-stakes drama.

For all the latest news and updates from the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division check out our dedicated event page here.

IKF European Korfball Championship – B Division

Group A:

Türkiye

Slovakia

Switzerland

Scotland

Group B:

Poland

Ireland

Serbia

Wales

IKF European Korfball Championship – A Division

Korfball fans won’t have long to wait! On October 28, the A-Division of the IKF European Korfball Championship kicks off in the vibrant Catalan city of Calonge i Sant Antoni, bringing together another 8 top-tier teams. The competition will culminate in a grand finale on November 2.

Once again, we have a dedicated event page where you can find all the latest news and updates from the IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division.

Group A:

Netherlands

Germany

Portugal

Hungary

Group B:

Belgium

Catalonia

Czechia

England

Who do you think will dominate the European Korfball Championships? Share your predictions and tell us which teams you’re most excited to see in action by joining the conversation on our social media channels. Don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Missed the live group draw event?

Watch the full broadcast here.