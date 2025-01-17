Follow here this weekend’s KCL Challenger & Satellite Finals 2024-25

This season’s IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger & Satellite Finals will be played from 17 to 19 January 2025 in Kocaeli, Türkiye. The event will be played in a round robin format over 3 days between the Hungarian Guardians SC, the Turkish Kocaeli University SC and Marmara University SC, together with the remaining Challenger Final team, Vosime.cz K. Prostějov, due to the late withdrawal of CK Vallparadis, KC Barcelona and KK Brno from the KCL Round 2.

All matches will be played at Kocaeli̇ Hasan Gemi̇ci̇ Sport Hall. and broadcasted live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport.

This is one of the three finals of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024-25.

UPDATE 19/1/2025: K. Prostějov (CZE) and Guardians SC (HUN): Champions of the KCL Challenger and Satellite Finals 2024-25

Live streams playlist

Match schedule & updated results and ranking after Day 3

Vosime.cz K. Prostějov will receive the KCL Challenger Trophy. The other clubs compete for the KCL Satellite Cup.

The highest ranked of the other clubs in the total competition (including matches against Prostějov) will receive the KCL Satellite Cup.

Latest results (Day 1, 2 & 3)

Day 3 Image gallery (by Marco Spelten)

Day 2 Image gallery (by Marco Spelten)

Day 1 Image gallery (by Marco Spelten)

Live streams, results, images and social media

All fans around the world can follow this tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the official IKF profiles

📄 All the information about this competition (history, format, criterias, rankings, etc.) can be found on: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league

📄 All updates, quick links to live streams, pictures and much more will be available on: korfball.sport/KCL

More info: Korfball Champions League 2025: The Launch Of A New Season

