From 4 to 10 November, follow here the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024

The IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2024 has started in Hong Kong! This year’s #AKC will be taking place from 4 to 10 November at Kowloon Park Sports Centre in Hong Kong.

Eleven teams are competing during 7 days to be the best korfball squad in Asia. Are the Chinese Taipei team going to raise the champion’s trophy again?

Don’t miss this exciting championship! Follow it live on IKF YouTube channel and worldkorfball.sport website (stats, results, streams and much more).

See below the daily image galleries and all match results.

Group Phase Standings after Day 2

*Updated image galleries below

Live streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Match Schedule & Updated Results after Day 2

Day 2 Results

Day 2 Image Gallery

Photos: Jay, Martin, Tsz Shan & Venus

Day 1 Results

Day 1 Image Gallery

Photos: Jay, Martin, Tsz Shan & Venus

Participants

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @IKFasia profiles and the hashtags #AKC2024 and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

