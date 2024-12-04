From 6 to 7 December, don’t miss the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2024 in Bangkok!

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2024 will take place from 6 to 7 December 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Korfball Association of Thailand (KAT) will host this event, which it’s also a qualifier tournament for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Ten teams from three different continents are competing in this beach korfball event in the fight for the Asian title and to secure a place in next year’s World Games.

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles (see at the bottom) and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

Match Schedule

Live streams (playlist)

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Promotional video

Where to follow

Groups