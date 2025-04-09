From sold-out arenas to last-minute thrillers — Korfball finals unfold across Europe

European korfball leagues are reaching their climax, as two thrilling finals unfold across the continent this weekend. The sold-out spectacle in the Netherlands is set to be a major highlight. From earlier champions being crowned to the high-stakes showdowns still to come, the 2024/25 season has been an unforgettable journey for fans.

This Saturday, 12 April, all eyes will focus on two major national league finals in Hungary and the Netherlands.

In Hungary, the Korfball League’s Finals Day takes place in Szentendre, where Guardians SC and Újhegyi KK will battle for the national title. The grand final is scheduled for 16:00 CET, promising a high-stakes showdown between two of the country’s top clubs.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, all eyes will be on the Kenonz Korfbal League Final—a clash between two powerhouses of the sport: PKC/Vertom and Fortuna. This matchup will be played in a sold-out Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, a testament to korfball’s immense popularity in the Netherlands.

Fans in attendance will be treated to a double-header. The action begins at 14:00 CET with the Under-19 final between LDODK/Rinsma Modeplein A1 and Fortuna A1, followed by the main event at 16:00.

For international fans and those unable to attend Rotterdam Ahoy in person, witness the drama as it happens – tune into the live stream via eyecons.com, with expert commentary from Liam Woodcock and Mikki Olthof!

📺14:00 CET — LDODK/Rinsma Modeplein A1 vs. Fortuna A1

📺16:00 CET — PKC/Vertom vs. Fortuna

🏆 Champions already crowned

The celebrations are already underway in several countries: In Czechia, the national final took place last Sunday, 6 April, which was also broadcast onto national TV. In a dramatic encounter, Prostějov narrowly defeated KK Brno with a 16-15 victory to claim their second national league title in club history.



In Belgium, the Bouncewear Topkorfballeague final was held on 22 March, with Boeckenberg overcoming Voorwaarts/Molinos in a thrilling 23-21 win. 🖥️ Missed the action? You can relive every moment here:

🗓️ Upcoming national finals

The korfball action doesn’t stop this weekend. Several more national championships are set to reach their conclusion in the coming weeks. Here’s what’s coming up:

England: Grand Finals – Sunday, 18 May 2025

Catalonia: Finals Weekend – 17 & 18 May 2025

Germany: Finals – Saturday, 24 May 2025

Poland: Saturday, 17 May 2025

From the sold-out spectacle in Rotterdam and the fierce battle expected in Hungary, to the dramatic finales in Czechia and Belgium and the build-up to upcoming deciders across England, Catalonia, Germany, and Poland, korfball continues to ignite passion and pride across Europe.

📲 Stay tuned to the IKF’s official channels for coverage, results, and updates as we crown the continent’s champions!