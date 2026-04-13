Groups Confirmed for the IKF European Korfball Championship 2026

The road to Prostějov, Otrokovice and Zlín is now set. The official group draw for the IKF European Korfball Championship 2026 took place on Monday (13 April) evening, confirming the four groups that will shape the opening phase of this October’s continental showcase.

Sixteen teams will compete for European glory from 16–24 October 2026, with the four top‑ranked nations: Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Czechia, pre‑seeded into Groups A–D. The draw, streamed live on the IKF YouTube channel, delivered a compelling mix of traditional rivalries, emerging contenders and fresh match‑ups.

Group A

The reigning world and European champions headline Group A, where they will face a dynamic Catalonia side, a steadily improving Poland, and Switzerland, who return to the top stage eager to make an impact.

Netherlands (NED)

Catalonia (CAT)

Poland (POL)

Switzerland (SUI)

Group B

Belgium lead a competitive Group B featuring Portugal – fresh from strong recent performances – alongside Hungary and Scotland, both of whom will look to disrupt expectations and push for knockout‑round qualification.

Belgium (BEL)

Portugal (POR)

Hungary (HUN)

Scotland (SCO)

Group C

Group C brings together Germany and Türkiye in what promises to be one of the most intriguing early match‑ups of the tournament. Slovakia and Serbia complete a group with plenty of tactical variety and potential for surprises.

Germany (GER)

Türkiye (TUR)

Slovakia (SVK)

Serbia (SRB)

Group D

Hosts Czechia will enjoy strong home support as they open their campaign in Group D. They are joined by England, Ireland and Wales, setting up a rare all‑islands trio and a group rich in narrative and regional pride.

Czechia (CZE)

England (ENG)

Ireland (IRE)

Wales (WAL)

Missed the Group Draw?

Looking Ahead to October

With the groups now confirmed, preparations intensify for what promises to be one of the most competitive European Championships to date. Across nine days of action, fans can expect world‑class korfball, passionate atmospheres and the emergence of new storylines as Europe’s best battle for the title.

Follow all updates, live streams and behind‑the‑scenes coverage via: #EKC2026 | #korfball