Hungary makes history winning the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2026 in Bangkok

An additional extraordinary beach event has concluded in Bangkok! Ten teams from three different continents were taking part in this year’s IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2026. The capital of Thailand was hosting this event from 2 to 3 May, which ended with Hungary beating Chinese Taipei by 9-8 in another historical, tight, and exciting final.

Hungary has achieved its first gold medal in beach korfball, a discipline in which it has performed admirably in recent years. This includes the bronze medal it won at the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2025 and the 4th place at The World Games in Chengdu last year.

The podium was completed by Chinese Taipei (silver) and Czechia, who won against Australia in the bronze medal match.

Congratulations to the organisers and all participants for this fantastic and thrilling event. See you at the next BKWC!

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

All photos by Chalermsak Panichpattanakij

Final results and rankings after Day 2

This event, hosted by the Korfball Association of Thailand in collaboration with IKF Asia and the IKF, was the first of the five continental IKF BKWC events scheduled for this 2026, which add points for the IKF Beach Korfball World Ranking

As usual, all fans around the world were able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …).

Final Ranking

1- HUN

2 – TPE

3 – CZE

4 – AUS

5 – IND

6- CHN

7 – HKG

8 – JPN

9 – THA

10 – SGP

Final scores (Day 2)

Daily updates, results, rankings & all image galleries ⮕ korfball.sport/?p=46971

Where to follow

All fans around the world were be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …).

Stay Connected on Social Media – Join the conversation using hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball to catch the best images, clips, and highlights from the championship.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official main IKF profiles (see below):

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

Website: www.beachkorfball.sport

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► x.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

Closing Ceremony Images

Photos by Chalermsak Panichpattanakij. You can see the full galleries on facebook.com/BeachKorfball