IKF Committee Vacancies – Applications Now Open

The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 75 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the committees are now offering exciting positions for korfball enthusiasts.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart. All positions are volunteer (unpaid) positions; initial appointments are for a two-year period, with the possibility to have this extended.

The positions are:

IKF Europe

IKF Livestream Committee

IKF Media Committee

IKF Marketing Committee

Application deadline for all roles: 14 December 2025.