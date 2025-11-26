IKF Committee Vacancies – Live Stream Broadcast Coordinator (IKF Asia)

IKF Live Stream Committee: Live Stream Broadcast Coordinator (IKF Asia) (Volunteer Position)

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for a Live Stream Broadcast Coordinator for IKF Asia to join the IKF Live Stream Committee.

The role supports the IKF’s mission to deliver high-quality broadcasts of international events across Asia, ensuring accessibility, consistency, and professional production standards.

This position is ideal for individuals with experience in live streaming, sports broadcasting, and remote event coordination.

Live Stream Broadcast Coordinator — IKF Asia

Key Responsibilities:

• Coordinate the delivery of live broadcasts and streams for IKF events in Asia.

• Liaise with Local Organising Committees (LOCs) to ensure alignment with IKF technical and production standards.

• Advise on event planning elements, including camera setup, overlays, graphics, and commentary logistics.

• Ensure all streams are accessible and promoted through IKF digital channels.

• Maintain communication between production crews, IKF media staff, and event management teams during live broadcasts.

• Provide post-event reporting and recommendations for continuous improvement.

Time commitment: Approx. 5 hours per month.

Skills required:

• Experience in broadcast or live-stream coordination (sports preferred).

• Knowledge of streaming platforms and production tools (YouTube, OBS, etc.).

• Strong organisational and communication skills.

• Ability to work with multicultural teams across time zones.

• Working proficiency in English; additional Asian languages are an advantage.

Reporting to: Brian Koppelaar, Live Stream Committee Chairperson (in collaboration with IKF Asia).

Appointment term: 2 years (renewable).

Compensation: Volunteer position; approved out-of-pocket expenses covered per the IKF Expenses Policy. In general, these cover only out-of-pocket expenses that are directly related to the execution of the task, such as travel expenses. Expenses can only be incurred after approval of the committee chair.

How to Apply:

Application deadline: 14 December 2025

Application form: https://forms.office.com/Live Stream Broadcast Coordinator

More information regarding this position, please click here

More information on IKF committees: https://korfball.sport/about-the-ikf

All volunteers must comply with the IKF Code of Ethics.

For enquiries, contact: office@ikf.org