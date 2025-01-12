IKF Council Awards Wild Card to China for The World Games 2025

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) Council has officially decided to allocate the wild card for the last vacancy for the korfball competition at The World Games 2025 to China.

This decision reflects the IKF’s dedication to promoting the global development of korfball and its commitment to supporting the International World Games Association’s (IWGA) vision of an inclusive and representative event. The participation of the host country, China, is a key element in ensuring the success and visibility of the competition, aligning with the IWGA’s objectives.

The Chinese Korfball Association (CKA) has demonstrated significant efforts to improve both the quality of its national team and the governance of the sport in China. Last year has seen positive developments, including increased participation in international competitions and a growing commitment to strengthening organisational structures. These efforts, combined with China’s role as host of The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, were critical factors in the IKF Council’s decision.

As preparations for this prestigious event continue, the IKF looks forward to a highly competitive and dynamic korfball tournament that further enhances the sport’s global profile.

The World Games 2025 will take place in Chengdu, China, from 7 to 17 August, bringing together athletes from around the globe to compete in a diverse range of sports. Korfball has been a proud part of The World Games, showcasing its unique qualities as a mixed-gender team sport. The event provides a valuable platform to promote korfball’s values of inclusivity, teamwork, and innovation to an international audience, further solidifying its position in the world of sport.

