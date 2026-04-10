IKF European Korfball Championship 2026: Group Draw Set for 13 April

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to announce that the official group draw will take place live on Monday, 13 April 2026, at 20:00 CEST.

As a major highlight of the 2026 korfball calendar, the draw will determine the path to glory for 16 of Europe’s elite teams.

Watch the Draw Live

Fans and teams can watch the proceedings unfold in real-time on the IKF YouTube channel. Set a reminder here:

Participating Teams

Sixteen teams have qualified for the event. The four highest-ranked teams in the IKF World Rankings – the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Czechia – will be seeded and automatically allocated to the top positions in each of the four groups.

The full list of participating teams includes Belgium, Catalonia, Czechia, England, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Türkiye, Wales.

The Championship

Hosted by the Czech Korfball Association, the championship will run from 16 to 24 October 2026. The tournament will showcase the best of European korfball across three host cities.

Matches will take place in Prostějov, Otrokovice and Zlín.

Stay Connected

Follow the action leading up to the draw and throughout the tournament using #EKC2026 and #korfball.

Live Scores & Stats: www.worldkorfball.sport