IKF Expands, Welcoming New Associate Members

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to announce an important milestone in its global expansion following the IKF General Meeting held in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday, 18 October 2025.

During the meeting, members voted to accept three new federations as Associate Members. This reflects korfball’s continued growth and widening international reach.

The IKF warmly welcomes the following new Associate Members:

Fédération de Korfball de la République Démocratique du Congo (COD)

Fédération Guinéenne de Korfball (GUI)

Korfball Venezuela (VEN)

“This is a great day for korfball development, expanding our reach into new territories in Africa and the Americas,” said Jorge Alves, IKF Senior Vice President and Chair of the IKF Development and Education Committee.

“Official recognition is a huge milestone for these federations, giving them a strong platform to continue growing korfball in their regions.”

The General Meeting also addressed governance and compliance matters. In accordance with the IKF Statutes, the federations representing the Philippines and Ukraine were expelled.

Immediately after, the meeting voted to approve the readmission of new national organisations under fresh leadership and management:

Korfball Association of the Philippines (PHI)

Korfball Federation of Ukraine (UKR)

These renewed federations have demonstrated a clear commitment to rebuilding and promoting korfball locally. The IKF looks forward to working closely with both to strengthen the sport’s foundation in their countries.

With these changes, the total number of IKF members has now increased to 75.

“The decisions made at this General Meeting mark an important step for the future of korfball,” said IKF President Gabi Kool.

“While we must uphold the standards of active engagement and good governance within our federations, we are encouraged and incredibly happy to see dedicated, new groups stepping up to take the lead in the Philippines and in Ukraine.

“I want to acknowledge the tremendous effort not only from the individuals and teams in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, and Venezuela who worked diligently behind the scenes, but also from our internal IKF colleagues and committees who supported the application and validation process.

“The admission of all these nations underscores our commitment to connecting, growing, and inspiring the sport of korfball globally.”

The IKF remains dedicated to supporting all its members in promoting and developing korfball across every region of the world.