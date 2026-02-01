IKF Korfball Champions League Final Returns to Lisbon | 3-7 February 2026

After a successful edition last season, the IKF Korfball Champions League Final returns to Lisbon, Portugal, for a second consecutive year. From 3 to 7 February 2026, the Portuguese capital will once again welcome Europe’s elite club teams as eight sides battle it out for the Champions League crown.

Over five days of top-level competition, fans can expect high-intensity matches, world-class performances and an exciting atmosphere both in the venue and online, as the best club teams in Europe compete for one of the most prestigious titles in international korfball.

Event: IKF Korfball Champions League Final 2025–26

Dates: Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 February 2026

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Venues:

Complexo Desportivo Municipal do Casal Vistoso (Days 1–4)

Pavilhão Desportivo de Marvila (Finals Day)

Day 1 updated results & images

📷 Marco Spelten | @actiefotografie.nl



Participating Teams:

The 2025–26 Finals bring together eight of Europe’s top club teams, representing six countries:



PKC/Vertom (Netherlands)

Boeckenberg Korfbal Club (Belgium)

Bec Korfball Club (England)

Núcleo de Corfebol de Benfica (Portugal)

Schweriner Korfball Club (Germany)

TuS Schildgen (Germany)

Vosime.cz Prostějov (Czechia)

Korfbal Klub Brno (Czechia)

Schedule

The eight teams are divided into groups, with group matches played during the first part of the week. Based on the group standings, teams will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the bronze medal match and the Champions League Final on the final day.

Watch Live

All matches from the IKF Korfball Champions League Final will be streamed live and free to watch via:

IKF YouTube Channel – youtube.com/ikfchannel

Live scores & statistics – worldkorfball.sport

Live stream playlist

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch



Group Phase Live Draw (19/11/2025)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where to follow

Follow the Action Live! Fans around the world can watch and follow the tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, featuring live results, live streaming, statistics, scorers, and play-by-play updates.

Stay Connected on Social Media – Join the conversation using hashtags #KCL and #korfball to catch the best images, clips, and highlights from the tournaments.

Discover More – Explore all this content and much more on the official IKF social media profiles and @IKFeurope.

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

About the IKF KCL

The IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) is a competition for the strongest clubs in Europe. It is the joint successor of the 60 editions of the IKF Europa Cup and the 20 editions of the IKF Europa Shield. The format entails a series of events, with the top one named KCL Final for the eight strongest European clubs, and Challenger and Satellite events for lower-ranked clubs.

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27. This growth provides more opportunities for players, coaches, and officials to gain valuable international experience.

The new structure features up to four competition tiers: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final, each designed to provide balanced and competitive matchups.

Read more about the KCL: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league