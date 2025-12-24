IKF launches new monthly podcast

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is pleased to share Beyond the Korf, a new monthly podcast launching in January 2026.

Beyond the Korf will take listeners behind the scenes of the korfball world, highlighting the people, ideas and experiences that shape the sport. Each episode will feature voices from across the community – athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and others who contribute to korfball’s development.

The podcast will explore key themes such as growth, inclusion, innovation, and the future of the sport at both grassroots and elite levels. Listeners can expect open conversations, reflections, and stories that go further than match results.

We expect the podcast to be available on all major platforms, with full details to be shared shortly.

Beyond the Korf brings more voices into the spotlight, sparking conversation and giving fans direct access to athletes, coaches, influencers, officials and volunteers. We want to reach both long-term fans and new audiences, offering fresh perspectives and insights into the sport.

More information about the first episode, including guests and release dates, will be announced soon. Stay tuned – and get ready to go beyond the korf.