IKF lift suspension of the Korfball Federation of India

The Council of the International Korfball Federation has decided to lift the suspension of the Korfball Federation of India (KFI) with immediate effect. The decision follows extensive reforms that have taken place in the governance of the KFI, and these governance changes have been found to be in line with the requirement of the IKF and the Sports Code of India.

The KFI was suspended by the General Meeting of the IKF in November 2015 following extensive governance problems in the longest-playing korfball country in Asia. In the new governance structure, active korfball athletes are now at the heart of governance, with only states that actively develop korfball now eligible to retain their right to vote in the KFI General Meeting. Further, the voting powers of all others, such as Founder Members, have been removed.

President Mishra of the KFI has committed himself to now focusing on korfball development in the South Asian nation. IKF President Fransoo and IKF Asia President Huang wish Mr Mishra every success in his endeavours and hope to see India develop competitively such that it can reach a top-10 position in the world again. Until 20 years ago, India was among the ten strongest countries in the world when governance problems started to hamper the development of the mixed-gender team sport.