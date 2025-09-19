IKF Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 Heats Up from 19 to 21 September!

The IKF Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 is taking place from 19 to 21 September in Bacchus Marsh, Melbourne, Australia.

This event is hosted by the Australian Korfball Association, with the New Zealand and Australia national teams competing for this continental trophy.

Latest news:

22/9/2025 – Australia Crowned 2025 IKF Oceania Korfball Champions

All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/@ikfoceania (with live results, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #okc and #korfball.

Live streams playlist

Match Schedule & Results

AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND

19 Sept – 18:15 AEST, 17:45 ACST | AUS 16-17 NZL (GG) | Live Stream | Live statistics & stream

20 Sept – 16:15 AEST, 15:45 ACST | AUS 22-15 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics

21 Sept – 13:15 AEST, 12:45 ACST | AUS 18-10 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics

AUSTRALIAN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT TOURNAMENT

AUSTRALIA DEV. vs NEW ZEALAND DEV.

19 Sept – 16:30 AEST, 16:00 ACST – Stream

20 Sept – 14:30 AEST, 14:00 ACST – Stream

21 Sept – 11:30 AEST, 11:00 ACST – Stream

Image gallery (OKC Game 3)

Image gallery (OKC Game 2)

Image gallery (OKC Game 1)

On social media

You can find all this content and much more visiting the @IKFoceania profiles or following the official IKF profiles (see below):

► facebook.com/ikfoceania

► instagram.com/ikfoceania

► x.com/ikfoceania

IKF Official profiles

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport