IKF Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 Heats Up from 19 to 21 September!
The IKF Oceania Korfball Championship 2025 is taking place from 19 to 21 September in Bacchus Marsh, Melbourne, Australia.
This event is hosted by the Australian Korfball Association, with the New Zealand and Australia national teams competing for this continental trophy.
Latest news:
22/9/2025 – Australia Crowned 2025 IKF Oceania Korfball Champions
All fans around the world can watch and follow this tournament live on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/@ikfoceania (with live results, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #okc and #korfball.
Live streams playlist
Match Schedule & Results
AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
19 Sept – 18:15 AEST, 17:45 ACST | AUS 16-17 NZL (GG) | Live Stream | Live statistics & stream
20 Sept – 16:15 AEST, 15:45 ACST | AUS 22-15 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics
21 Sept – 13:15 AEST, 12:45 ACST | AUS 18-10 NZL | Live Stream | Live statistics
AUSTRALIAN YOUTH DEVELOPMENT TOURNAMENT
AUSTRALIA DEV. vs NEW ZEALAND DEV.
19 Sept – 16:30 AEST, 16:00 ACST – Stream
20 Sept – 14:30 AEST, 14:00 ACST – Stream
21 Sept – 11:30 AEST, 11:00 ACST – Stream
Image gallery (OKC Game 3)
Image gallery (OKC Game 2)
Image gallery (OKC Game 1)
On social media
You can find all this content and much more visiting the @IKFoceania profiles or following the official IKF profiles (see below):
► facebook.com/ikfoceania
► instagram.com/ikfoceania
► x.com/ikfoceania
IKF Official profiles
► facebook.com/korfball.org
► instagram.com/korfball_org
► x.com/korfball
► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport