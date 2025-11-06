IKF participates in the IF Forum 2025 in Lausanne

From 27 to 29 October, the International Korfball Federation was represented at the IF Forum 2025 in Lausanne by IKF President Gabi Kool and Secretary General and CEO Joana Faria.

The annual event, organised by SportAccord and held at the Olympic Museum, gathered over 400 leaders from international sports federations and organisations to discuss the future of sport in an ever-changing world.

This year’s theme, “Sport’s Future in Focus”, addressed how international federations can navigate major shifts in society, technology and governance while remaining relevant and sustainable.

The forum explored topics such as leadership and innovation, visibility and sustainability – particularly in women’s sport – and the need for federations to adapt to new business models, digital realities and social responsibilities.

For the IKF, participation in the IF Forum was an important opportunity to strengthen its international visibility, build new connections, and exchange ideas with peers from across the sports world. It also allowed the IKF to align with global trends, exploring new ways to develop korfball through digital innovation, gender equality and sustainability.

“The IF Forum is a unique platform for international federations to share insights and explore the challenges we all face in building the future of sport,”

IKF President Gabi Kool.

“Being part of these conversations helps the IKF stay connected and forward-looking.”

IKF Secretary General Joana Faria added: