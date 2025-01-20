IKF partners with UNAOC to promote global unity through sport

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in support of the #OneHumanity campaign. This initiative underscores the transformative potential of sports to foster intercultural understanding, inclusion, and peace across the globe.

The #OneHumanity campaign, spearheaded by UNAOC, aims to unite communities through shared values of respect, diversity, and equality. As a sport that prioritises gender equality and inclusivity, korfball is uniquely positioned to exemplify these values and inspire collective action.

Through this partnership, the IKF and UNAOC will leverage the global reach of korfball to advocate for meaningful social change. By promoting intercultural dialogue and collaboration, both organisations seek to highlight how sports can serve as a platform for building bridges across cultural and social divides.

“Korfball’s inherent principles of equality, inclusion, teamwork and mutual respect align perfectly with the goals of the #OneHumanity campaign,” said Gabi Kool, President of the International Korfball Federation. “We are honored to collaborate with UNAOC to demonstrate the unifying power of sport and amplify its role in fostering understanding and inclusion worldwide.”

As part of this partnership, the IKF will integrate the #OneHumanity campaign into its activities, engaging players, coaches, and fans in initiatives that promote the campaign’s values. These efforts will include awareness campaigns, educational programs, and events designed to encourage dialogue and solidarity.

UNAOC’s High Representative, Mr. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “We are delighted to join forces with the IKF. Korfball’s unique approach to inclusivity and equality makes it an exemplary platform to advance the goals of the #OneHumanity campaign. Together, we can inspire communities to embrace diversity and work towards a more peaceful and united world.”

The IKF is committed to using korfball as a force for positive change, and this collaboration with UNAOC is a testament to the sport’s potential to inspire and connect people worldwide.

About the International Korfball Federation (IKF):

The IKF is the global governing body for korfball, a mixed-gender team sport that emphasizes equality, inclusivity, and teamwork. Through international competitions and development programs, the IKF seeks to use korfball as a tool for social change and global unity.

About UNAOC:

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations is a United Nations initiative that fosters intercultural dialogue and cooperation. Through programs in areas such as youth, education, and media, UNAOC works to create a more inclusive and harmonious world.